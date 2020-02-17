Motherwell without Long and Ndjoli for St Mirren replay

Motherwell have Christopher Long (thigh) and Mikael Ndjoli (knee) missing for the William Hill Scottish Cup replay against St Mirren.

Christy Manzinga is available following his red card against St Johnstone last week with his one-game ban applying to league action.

Charles Dunne made his return from a groin injury in the reserves on Monday and will not feature, along with David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle).

Saturday’s postponed league game between the teams allowed some St Mirren players extra time to recover from minor niggles.

Buddies boss Jim Goodwin has an unchanged squad for the trip.

However, Ryan Flynn, Stephen McGinn, Kyle Magennis (all knee) and Gary

MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Carroll, Hartley,

Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Hylton, Seedorf, Maciver, Aarons, Watt, Manzinga, Carson.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Henderson, Wallace, Cooke, Lynes.