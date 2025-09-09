‘In my first press conference, a journalist asked me how I felt about the fact that none of the fans wanted me there. Fans graffitied 'F*** off, Aldridge' at the training ground’ Liverpool icon John Aldridge recalls the craziest unveiling of his career

When John Aldridge swapped the famous red of Liverpool for the blue and white of Real Sociedad in 1989, he expected fresh challenges on the pitch. What he wasn’t quite prepared for was the hostile welcome off it.

The move made Aldridge the club’s first non-Basque signing in decades. Since their foundation in 1909, Real Sociedad had developed a strong identity rooted in Basque culture, language, and pride. For most of the 20th century, the club adhered strictly to a Basque-only recruitment policy, similar to their fierce rivals Athletic Bilbao.

The rule was a point of pride for many supporters and a reflection of the region’s unique identity within Spain. By the late 1980s, however, the club’s hierarchy recognised that change was necessary to stay competitive in La Liga. Aldridge’s arrival from Liverpool was seen as both bold and controversial. Unsurprisingly, the pressure was immense.

John Aldridge in action for Real Sociedad in 1991 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In my first press conference, a journalist asked me how I felt about the fact that none of the fans wanted me there,” Aldridge tells FourFourTwo on behalf of BetBrain. “Supporters then graffitied ‘F*** off, Aldridge!’ at the training ground, which was nice.”

“Things have calmed down since then, but there is still big pressure on foreigners today,” Aldridge explains.

Aldridge represented Ireland at international level (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There’s an academy full of brilliant local kids who want that shirt and their families and communities want to see them playing. There’s only one way to win them round – by performing. As a striker that means running your socks off as well as scoring goals.”

And perform he did. Aldridge silenced doubters almost immediately, scoring in just his second game for the Spanish side.

Over the course of two seasons, he racked up an impressive 40 goals in 75 appearances, quickly transforming from unwanted outsider to terrace favourite.

His impact on Real Sociedad was significant, not just for the goals he scored but for paving the way for future non-Basque players to be accepted at the club.

There's big pressure on foreigners in San Sebastian, says John Aldridge (Image credit: Every Second Media / Alamy Stock Photo)

Aldridge sees echoes of his own journey in the career of former Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker initially struggled, going five games without a goal before finding his rhythm.

“Over the course of his time in Spain, he just got better and better in front of goal,” Aldridge notes. “He already had great movement and dribbling ability, but now he was adding that ice-cold instinct all the top strikers have. His hold-up play improved and he was dovetailing really nicely with the local lads. The fans accepted him as one of their own.”