Manchester United star Andre Onana given big pay hike, in surprising move: report

Information has emerged that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will be financially better off in Turkey than he would be at Old Trafford.

Onana, 29, is set to join Trabzonspor on a season-long loan in the next 48 hours, with Ruben Amorim having brought in new goalkeeper Senne Lammens to challenge for the number one jersey.

The former Inter Milan shot-stopper has been lambasted in the media since his move to England in 2023, after making a varying level of high-profile mistakes for the Red Devils.

Andre Onana set to be better off in Turkey compared to at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept just 11 clean sheets last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some can deal with the pressure of playing for the world's biggest football club, and others can't. Bruno Fernandes is the perfect example of one who can, but Onana has competed at the other end of the spectrum since his move from Italy two years ago.

Embarrassed in the media by former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic during an online spat last season, Onana has never been able to shake off the humongous pressure at Old Trafford, but a new silver lining has now emerged for the Cameroonian.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens completed a deadline day move to Manchester United (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

According to information from The Athletic, Onana will be better off financially after completing his move to Turkey for a variety of reasons. He will take home a high salary each week due to his Manchester United wages being slashed after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Accounting signing-on fees, bonuses, and a slightly more favourable tax rate, Onana is said to be 'doubling' his income in Turkey. After his weekly pay was slashed from £170,000 per week to £120,000 per week, the Cameroon international wished to speak to club officials at Carrington about his pay, but has now been cast aside by INEOS and head coach Amorim.

The former Ajax man is under contract with Manchester United until 2028 and has large dependencies in his home country through the Andre Onana Foundation, which is also said to have played a part in his decision.

In Turkey, Onana will have a chance to rebuild his career, and at 29, the hope is that he will return to Manchester in better form to increase his sell-on value next summer.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim saw his side win for the first time this season against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the experiment with Onana has clearly not worked, and INEOS should have looked to move on the goalkeeper earlier in the summer.

The fact that a transfer has taken this long across the summer shows the club still has plenty of work to do in their negotiations and that Amorim is going to need even more time to complete a suitable squad clearout.