Is Man United vs Burnley on TV? Live streams, preview, where to watch crunch match for Ruben Amorim

Watch Man United vs Burnley as promoted Clarets look to pile the misery on at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Man United vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

After Wednesday's Carabao Cup humiliation at the hands of Grimsby Town, Manchester United badly need a win.

After a relatively quick turnaround, a home game against a promoted team could be just the ticket. Then again, what better moment to give the Red Devils a cheap kick in the tail?

Can I watch Man United vs Burnley for free?

There is only one free-to-air broadcaster with the rights to Manchester United vs Burnley and that's IdmanTV, which operates in Azerbaijan and Turkey. Streaming is available on their website. Geo-restrictions apply.

Watch Man United vs Burnley from anywhere

Can I watch Man United vs Burnley in the UK?

Man United vs Burnley is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Man United vs Burnley in the US

Man United vs Burnley is one of the Premier League matches available in the US this weekend on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Man United vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man United vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Man United vs Burnley: Premier League preview

100 points. 16 goals conceded in 46 matches. Burnley's promotion from the Championship last season was unusual. Scott Parker locked it down and it worked. This season, we'll find out what they really have in their locker.

The gap between the Premier League and the Championship is said to be widening, largely on the basis that the last six teams to come up went straight back down.

Burnley are one of them. They're also one of the current trio who've all won a game months earlier than their 2024-25 counterparts.

Burnley's win came against Sunderland last weekend, seven days after the Black Cats turned over West Ham United. It's all very encouraging for the neutral and Parker will be desperate to parlay that win into a few more.

His team backed up their first win of the season with a dramatic League Cup victory over Derby County in midweek, avoiding the fate that befell Amorim and United at Blundell Park.

If the head coach is hanging by a thread on the basis of results, the sight of him taking solitary shelter as the rain lashed the dugout roof at Grimsby won't help his cause. Seemingly blaming his players in public before the end of August isn't going to help much either.

United haven't yet won a game this season. They looked quite sharp against Arsenal in their opening match but lost. Last weekend, Emile Smith Rowe's equaliser at Craven Cottage meant they had to settle for a point.

With just a few days left in the summer transfer window, United still have a so-called 'bomb squad' and some shortcomings on the pitch that they'd do well to address.

Bryan Mbeumo scored his first United goal against Grimsby. The Cameroonian and Matheus Cunha both cost a pretty penny but should prove their worth. Benjamin Sesko has a huge responsibility to spearhead an expensive new attack.

But United's goalkeepers, defence and midfield haven't had anything like the reparatory work they needed after a dreadful season. It's already showing and Burnley will fancy themselves to exploit it.

Man United vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man United 1-0 Burnley

Sorry, Clarets. This one has Zirkzee (86') written all over it.