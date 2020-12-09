New Neymar boots: Puma Future Z 1.1 football boots designed exclusively for the PSG star are revealed

Neymar’s unique talents on the football pitch make him one of the most loved and recognised footballers on the planet. To celebrate his unique powers of playmaking, Puma have designed a special boot to be exclusively worn by the PSG and Brazil talisman.

Neymar swapped Nike for Puma in the summer, with many fans excited to see what the German sportswear giants would come up with to celebrate their new partnership. The Puma Future Z 1.1 boots are finally here, and (if you want FFT’s opinion) they’re absolutely gorgeous.

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma inform us that the groundbreaking boots have been developed and engineered to enhance the Brazilian's game. No other pro footballers will be sent a pair, with Neymar the only recipient of the specifically designed range. Though you can grab yourself a pair.

The boots feature Neymar’s personal signature, the No. 10 he wears for club and country, and the colours of Brazil - which are represented in a special pichacao graffiti found on the streets of Sao Paolo. Aside from the boots, the collection also includes a football shirt, shorts, training accessories and off-pitch apparel.

Built around an adaptive compression band, the Future Z 1.1 boots provide optimal lock-in and support for movement. This helps quick and agile players like Neymar explode past defenders. The boots also integrate an innovative Z-shaped Dynamic Motion System outsole for multidirectional movement and traction, with a thin layer of GripControl Pro applied to the upper material for superior touch and ball control.

Aside from all the scientific stuff - which, erm, obviously matters - they just look cool, which we reckon Neymar cares about more than anything.

