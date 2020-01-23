Newcastle United prepare to pounce if Danny Rose decides to leave Tottenham

Danny Rose has fallen out of favour with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho who has made it clear that Ben Davies is his number one left-back.

Mourinho denied claims of a falling-out with Rose after Spurs' goalless draw at Watford last weekend.

Rose was omitted from the Spurs squad for the third match in a row on Wednesday night as Mourinho's men squeezed out a 2-1 win against Norwich City.

Earlier this season, the 29-year-old boldly stated that he wouldn't leave Spurs, even if they wanted rid of him.

Rose was adamant that he would frustrate the club by running his contract, which expires in 2021, all the way down.

"In January, you are probably going to hear something [about my future]," he said.

"I’m telling you right now that I’m not going anywhere until my contract is finished."

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs are hoping that Rose's stance will ease and Newcastle are ready to take him off their hands.

Spurs are thought to believe that Rose will be concerned regarding his potential place in England's Euro 2020 squad.

If Rose does indeed feel he needs more game time, Newcastle are willing to offer him that.

Steve Bruce is experiencing one of the worst injury crisis of the season and the latest casualty is summer signing Jetro Williams.

The left-back is expected to be out for the rest of the season, much like Paul Dummett.

Rose has also previously stated that he would like to play in the north of England again before he finishes his career.

