Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns under-performing Manchester United players that “no one is undroppable”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his Manchester United players that no one in the squad is undroppable.

United have been largely disappointing so far this season, with Sunday's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa meaning they have won just four of their first 14 Premier League fixtures.

The Red Devils consequently find themselves eight points adrift of the top four and just six above the bottom three ahead of Wednesday's clash with Tottenham.

And Solskjaer is keeping his options open when it comes to team selection, with some fans having called for the introduction to the side of Mason Greenwood in recent weeks.

"Players are never undroppable," the Norwegian said. “Players are also playing for their place in the long-term.

“We have a situation at the moment where we've had injuries, so players have played. I'm not talking about Andreas [Pereira] or Anthony [Martial] or any one particular player.

“But I've been part of a squad where you're never guaranteed a place in the team. That's where we're going to get to at this club as well.”

The availability of Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham two weeks ago, has increased the pressure on Solskjaer.

Reports suggest the former United striker could be dismissed if United lose to both Spurs and Manchester City in the coming days.

And Solskjaer admits his side have not been good enough for much of the campaign up to now.

"We've fallen behind a few times this year and we've turned it around. But we've been leading as well and given the lead away.

“I felt the team towards the end of last season we didn't have the desire, didn't have the heart, didn't have the belief that this is going to turn around. This group has a different mentality.

“I believe in these players and that we can win any game on any given day. For me, when we get players back, when we've got the full squad fit, I'm sure we can challenge and move up the table.”

