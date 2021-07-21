Olympics 2020 football: who is in the Canada squad?

Canada are currently ranked eighth in the world by FIFA and have won bronze medals at the last two Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro.

They knocked Great Britain out in the quarter-finals nine years ago thanks to first-half goals from Jonelle Filigno and Christine Sinclair, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

At 38, Sinclair is still going strong and will captain her country in Tokyo, looking to build on an exceptional record of 186 goals in 299 appearances since making her debut in 2000.

In total, 13 of the players who took part in the last Olympics are also part of the squad this time around, including Stephanie Labbe, Desiree Scott and Sophie Schmidt.

In addition to the threat posed by Sinclair, Manchester City’s Janine Beckie and 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain prospect Jordyn Huitema will be ones to watch this summer.

Canada are managed by Bev Priestmann, who has experience in the England youth set-up and previously served as assistant to Phil Neville when he was in charge of the senior squad.

This will give her a valuable insight into the Great Britain squad, which is largely composed of England players she has worked with closely in the past.

Priestmann, who has been in charge of Canada since October, announced her squad of 22 players for the Olympics last month.

Canada, who finished second in last year’s CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship to secure their spot at the tournament, have been drawn alongside Great Britain, Chile and hosts Japan in Group E.

The top two from each group automatically progress to the quarter-finals, alongside the two best third-placed teams.

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe (Rosengard), Kailen Sheridan (NJ/NY Gotham), Erin McLeod (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Vanessa Gilles (Bordeaux), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain), Jayde Riviere (Michigan Wolverines), Gabrielle Carle (Florida State Seminoles)

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Texas Longhorns), Quinn (OL Reign), Desiree Scott (Kansas City), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash)

Forwards: Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adriana Leon (West Ham United), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (Florida Gators), Christine Sinclair (Portland Timbers), Evelyne Viens (NJ/NY Gotham), Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)