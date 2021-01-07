Premier League clubs on red alert as Diego Simeone hints at Atletico Madrid exit

Diego Simeone has hinted that he could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Simeone has been in charge of the side from the Spanish capital since 2011, winning a La Liga title, two Europa Leagues and reaching a pair of Champions League finals.

Atletico are currently top of La Liga but suffered a shock defeat by third-tier Cornella in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Simeone’s team were knocked out of the competition by Cultural Leonesa last season, and the long-serving Argentine admitted that his team have struggled in one-off knockout matches in recent times.

And Simeone also hinted that he might not be at the helm of Atletico next season, a message which has no doubt alerted various Premier League chairmen.

"[Cornella] played better," he said. "In the whole game, what they wanted was always done better than what we wanted.

"They took advantage of the set-piece situations and immediately found the goal.

"The boys tried to compete in the best way. In the first half, we had more chances, and in the second, it was rockier. It got difficult after the red card.

"This competition has not given us satisfaction in recent years but solutions will have to be found if we are here next year."

Simeone, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world, has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in the past.

Atletico are in an excellent position in La Liga, with a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid and two games in hand on their city rivals.

Simeone is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2022 but his latest comments suggest he is considering seeking pastures new at the end of the campaign.

Atletico return to action in La Liga against Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

