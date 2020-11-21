Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo won’t return from Juventus despite making up with his former club

Real Madrid won’t consider bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu despite the Juventus star taking steps to rebuild his relationship with his former employers, say reports.

The Portugal international departed the Spanish capital for Turin in 2018 in an astonishing €100 million move.

He secured back-to-back Serie A titles in his first two seasons in Italy but couldn’t lead the club further than the quarter-finals in the Champions League.

Now a report in Marca claims that the 35-year-old has been actively looking to repair his relationship with Real Madrid this year.

Ronaldo is said to have only kept in touch with Marcelo after his surprise exit.

But in March, he took the first step to building bridges with the Spanish club by calling Real president Florentino Perez to organise his trip to the Bernabeu to watch Madrid’s Clasico win over Barcelona.

He then celebrated the club’s recent victory against their rivals at Camp Nou on social media, resulting in rumours of a return.

In Italy, reports have suggested that Juve could look to get Ronaldo off their wage bill to ease the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo is unlikely to return to his former club as they aren’t willing to fork out for his wages and don't believe that a second spell would be a good idea.

Ronaldo gets a favourable deal in Italy, as his income is taxed at a flat rate of €100,000.

The former Manchester United forward has two more years left to run on his contract in Italy, which earns him around €31 million net per season.

