Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish giants 'have enough money' for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid can afford to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The Spanish giants did their utmost to purchase Mbappe before the transfer window closed two weeks ago, but PSG rebuffed their offer of £171m.

The France international is out of contract next summer and Madrid are said to be confident of signing him on a free transfer.

They could also make a move for Erling Haaland, who will be available for around £67m when a release clause in his contract is activated in 2022.

And Tebas says Madrid have the funds to buy both players, even if competition for Haaland will be fierce.

The La Liga supremo also hit out at PSG, suggesting they are not complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

“They [Real Madrid] have sold €200m worth of players," Tebas told Cadena COPE .

"They have enough money to sign both Mbappe and Haaland together. They have not lost money. On top of that, they have sold assets.

"What is not understandable is that someone [PSG] who loses €400m, is spending €500m on wages and can still reject offers like the one for Mbappe. The rules in France are failing, they are hurting the European market. The UEFA system is wrong.

"We are going backwards from the way it should be. Investors must be brought in, but not with unlimited contributions and constant losses. This would not be allowed in another sector.

"They prefer to win the Champions League and lose a billion euros. That way they keep their fans happy because they have won the Champions League, but you have ruined football. It’s very dangerous."

This is not the first time Tebas has criticised PSG, and the French club have expressed anger at some of his comments in the past.

“The prices that are spoken of over certain players are very difficult to pay except the state-owned clubs like PSG and Man City that sign with oil or gas money,” he said in March. “They are the only ones that could do such operations in a tricky way.”

