Report: Blow for Manchester United as midfield target closes in on PSG move

Manchester United have suffered another setback in the transfer market after Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz reportedly agreed a deal to join PSG.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a new central midfielder throughout the summer, with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong their top target.

However, a standstill in negotiations for the Dutchman led to reports that United could turn to Ruiz instead. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: MARTIN KEEP/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

That now looks highly unlikely to happen, as Sky Sport Italia (opens in new tab) report that Ruiz has agreed terms with PSG.

Negotiations between the French champions and Napoli over a fee are at an advanced stage, with the Italians demanding €30m for the Spain international.

Ruiz’s contract in Naples expires in 2023 and he won’t pen a new deal, so the Serie A side are eager to cash in now rather than lose him for free next year.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The move would be a blow for the Red Devils, who have been in talks with Barca for De Jong since May and find their list of alternatives getting smaller.

Erik ten Hag’s side kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday at home to Brighton, and so far their transfer window has been dominated by speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible exit.

Three new faces have come in the door - Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia – but their hunt for a holding midfielder goes on.

More Manchester United stories

The end of the transfer window is set to be busy for Manchester United, with four more signings targeted. As many as six defenders could leave the club, too.

The Frenkie de Jong saga continues to tick over. Cristiano Ronaldo would reportedly be unhappy if De Jong commanded a higher wage than him, while Chelsea also have an interest in the Dutchman – and a plan to hijack his move. Sergino Dest – another Ajax star under Ten Hag who moved to Barcelona – is also an option, while potential Ronaldo replacement Benjamin Sesko has been linked.

Benjamin Pavard has apparently been offered to United by Bayern Munich, while another Bundesliga star is also on the shortlist. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has criticised his treatment at Old Trafford last season.