Sam Cosgrove among Aberdeen players in race to be fit for Hamilton clash
By PA Staff
Sam Cosgrove is among four Aberdeen players closing in on a return for Tuesday’s Scottish Premiership visit of Hamilton.
The striker, who suffered a knee injury ahead of the campaign, could be joined by Matty Kennedy, Mikey Devlin and Greg Leigh on the bench.
Curtis Main is still not ready to return from a thigh problem, while Dean Campbell (foot) and Tomas Cerny (knee) also remain on the sidelines.
Hamilton winger David Templeton will miss out after suffering a groin injury against St Johnstone.
Kyle Munro has gone for a scan after suffering a suspected broken wrist.
Scotland Under-19s pair Andy Winger and Jamie Hamilton are out because of Covid-19 issues while Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Brian Easton (ankle) also remain out.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.