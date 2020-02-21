St Johnstone get Liam Craig boost ahead of Rangers game

Liam Craig returns to the St Johnstone squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The midfielder missed the Ross County game with a knock.

Murray Davidson (fractured arm) remains on the sidelines.

Borna Barisic is out for Rangers after suffering a fresh injury.

The left-back returned against Braga on Thursday but suffered a blow to the kidney and will miss the trip to Perth.

Ryan Jack returns from a European suspension while Jermain Defoe (calf) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Ralston, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, McCart, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, Gordon, McCann, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Butcher, O’Halloran, Jones, Wright, Parish.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Kamberi, Foderingham.