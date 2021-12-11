Steve Cooper says winning return to Swansea is no different to any other victory

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper insisted his winning return to Swansea was no more special than any other victory.

Cooper’s side stretched their unbeaten Sky Bet Championship run to eight games as Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Cafu scored in a 4-1 success.

Welshman Cooper left Swansea in July after taking them to the Championship play-offs twice in his two years in charge, with his final game being a Wembley defeat to Brentford in May.

Cooper – who celebrated animatedly in front of the Forest fans at the final whistle – said: “The person who thought about coming back the least was me, I was just so focused on the game.

“Honestly. I had a lot of messages saying good luck going back.

“I am thinking ‘Am I missing a trick here?’ But I am that ingrained in doing a good job for Forest, like I was here and like I was with England (Under-17s).”

On scoring four goals for the first time in his 14 games in charge, only one of which Forest have lost, Cooper said: “Tactically we were perfect. We came here to win, full of confidence, expecting to win the game, but we knew we had to do it in a certain way.

“The guys played the game-plan exactly as we wanted it to go.

“We accepted Swansea would have more of the ball and make more passes, but where that happens is the most important thing.”

Brennan Johnson starred for Forest with a goal and an assist and generally gave fellow Wales international Ben Cabango a torrid afternoon.

But Cooper said he would not be encouraging any January interest in the skilful 20-year-old winger.

“I’ve been very clear about that situation – and the phone’s off anyway,” Cooper said.

“But he only wants to get better and he’s having some real defining moments in games.

“Sometimes you have to be careful with young players when you talk them up because their minds can wander.

“But he’s really coming of age. He can play, he’s a threat and he’s learning every part of the game now.”

Swansea have now lost three successive games, their worst run of form since Russell Martin succeeded Cooper in August.

Martin said: “We had the better chances and should be one or two up at half-time. I thought we were great in the first half.

“We concede a goal too early in the second half, don’t react well enough to that, and concede again.

“It’s just happened too many times. When we concede, for the next five minutes, we weren’t us.

“If we cut out the individual mistakes we’ll be more than fine. We’re being punished for individual errors at the moment, but we will get there.”