Stevie Mallan joins Turkish side Malatyaspor on two-year deal
By PA Staff
Stevie Mallan has joined Turkish Super Lig side Malatyaspor on a permanent transfer from Hibernian.
The 25-year-old moved to Malatayspor on loan in January and scored twice in the league.
The former St Mirren and Barnsley midfielder has signed a two-year contract.
Mallan scored 18 goals in 90 appearances for Hibs after arriving in the summer of 2018.
