Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Jose Mourinho believes that Son Heung-Min will extend his stay at Spurs

Jose Mourinho believes that Son Heung-Min will stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the end of his current contract, but talks will wait until the effects of the coronavirus pandemic start to clear.

Son has once more been one of Spurs’ best performing and most decisive players, registering 13 goals and six assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

He was again on the scoresheet alongside Harry Kane in yesterday’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, putting an end to a damaging run of three consecutive defeats for Mourinho’s side.

The productive partnership between Kane and Son has been one of the highlights of an inconsistent season for Tottenham, who are down in eighth, four points adrift of the Champions League places, albeit with a game in hand on most of the teams above them.

Although Spurs are understandably keen to tie Son down to a long-term contract, Mourinho has emphasised that they must wait until the pandemic eases.

At the moment, uncertainty reigns and has left all clubs, Tottenham included, with a huge hole in their budgets.

This has led to all non-urgent contract talks being put on hold for the foreseeable future, but Mourinho remains confident that Son will commit to the club when the time is right.

“Son is not a problem. He has a contract still for a couple of years if I am not wrong, maybe even three. I believe, just to wait for the right moment to do it,” said Mourinho.

“Probably this situation with the world where we are, the Covid situation, I do not think it is the right moment for players and clubs to discuss contracts with so many people losing jobs and not working and difficulties.

“I believe that when the sun shines again for the world, I believe the club and Sonny they are going to arrive quite easily to a conclusion.”