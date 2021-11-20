Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte’s side join Inter and Juventus in race for Corentin Tolisso

Tottenham are hoping to beat Inter and Juventus to the signature of Corentin Tolisso, according to reports.

The Bayern Munich midfielder looks set to depart the Allianz Arena when his contract expires next summer.

Tolisso has struggled for game time ever since his debut season at Bayern in 2017/18.

The France international started only 15 Bundesliga matches in the last three full campaigns.

And amid ongoing fitness problems, he has been named in a Julian Nagelsmann XI on just one occasion in the German top flight so far this term.

Tolisso is ready to move elsewhere in a bid to rebuild his career, and there is interest from Serie A as well as the Premier League.

According to Football Italia, Spurs are leading the race for the 27-year-old ahead of Inter and Juventus - two of Antonio Conte's former clubs.

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici is a long-time admirer of Tolisso's.

He tried to sign the Frenchman back in 2017 while he was in charge of recruitment at Juventus.

Paratici failed to get his man on that occasion as Tolisso opted to join Bayern from Lyon.

But the Italian is hopeful of fighting off competition from his former employers and Inter this time round.

Tottenham will be able to open talks with Tolisso in January and the midfielder could even sign a pre-contract agreement with the club ahead of a summer switch.

Inter have already been in talks with Tolisso's representatives, but the aforementioned report states that Tottenham are currently in pole position to agree a deal.

The north Londoners would be prepared to match the player's demands for a salary worth around £5m per year.

In the meantime Conte will be hoping to bolster his squad in the January window, as Spurs eye a top-four finish.

The Italian will take charge of his first home game as Tottenham boss when Leeds travel to the capital on Sunday.

