Tottenham transfer news: Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier could leave the club

Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez could both be on their way out of Tottenham this summer, according to reports.

Spurs are currently looking for a new permanent manager, having relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties in April.

Ryan Mason has taken charge of the first team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Tottenham’s chances of a top-four finish could be extinguished this week, with the north London side currently seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

That would make it two seasons outside Europe’s foremost competition for Spurs, who reached the Champions League final as recently as 2019.

A major shake-up of the squad is expected to take place this summer, regardless of who is chosen as Mourinho’s permanent successor.

Tottenham will look to bolster their ranks with additions from elsewhere, but they are also likely to cash in on several players currently on the books.

According to Football Insider , Sanchez is among those vulnerable to being sold ahead of next term.

The Colombia international has been guilty of inconsistency this season, while many Spurs fans believe he has not kicked on over the last two or three years.

The club are likely to pursue a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they are also willing to listen to offers for Sanchez even though he still has three years remaining on his contract.

Aurier could follow his defensive colleague through the exit door, with Real Madrid said to be plotting a surprise swoop for the Ivory Coast international.

Foot Mercato reports that the La Liga giants want to bring Aurier to the Spanish capital.

The right-back has also been linked with a return to PSG, where Mauricio Pochettino is supposedly keen on a reunion with his former charge.

Spurs return to Premier League action against Wolves on Sunday.

