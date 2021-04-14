Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane wants to join Manchester United or Manchester City

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would prefer to stay in the Premier League than move overseas, according to reports.

The England international is said to be considering his future in north London, with Spurs trailing in the race for the top four.

A failure to qualify for the Champions League could convince Kane to seek pastures new this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with seven games left to play.

Kane has been linked with various clubs around Europe in recent days, but The Independent reports that he would favour a move to another Premier League club.

That will come as good news to Manchester United and Manchester City, who have both been linked with the 27-year-old.

City are expected to sign a new striker at the end of the campaign, with Sergio Aguero set to depart when his contract expires on June 30.

United, meanwhile, are likely to pursue another attacker even if Edinson Cavani signs a contract extension.

Both clubs are part of the race to sign Erling Haaland, but City and United could turn to Kane if they miss out on the Norway international.

However, PSG are also keeping tabs on the situation and could use their financial muscle to win the race for the Tottenham talisman.

The French giants will have money to spend if Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires in 2022, joins Real Madrid.

PSG are now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentine would no doubt love to be reunited with Kane in Paris.

Tottenham, though, could dig in their heels and refuse to sell their prized asset, who still has three years to run on his contract.

Daniel Levy would be particularly loath to see Kane join a domestic rival, so United and City could find it difficult to prise him away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

