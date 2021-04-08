Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard

Tottenham want to sign Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard this summer, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is under pressure at Spurs but is expected to keep his job regardless of where the club finish in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham are currently sixth in the standings and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

They are also out of the FA Cup and the Europa League, but the north London side will contest the League Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad in the summer as he attempts to turn the situation at Spurs around.

He has identified the defence as an area that needs improving, and the Daily Express reports that Vestergaard is among his targets.

Mourinho has yet to settle on a first-choice centre-back partnership, with Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Toby Alderweireld having all been used in that position this term.

The Portuguese is on the lookout for a commanding central defender and believes Vestergaard would be a good fit.

The Denmark international has impressed this season and could be available for just £18m in the summer.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in 2022 and Southampton could be forced to cash in on him at the end of the campaign unless he signs a new deal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has excelled since joining Spurs from Saints ahead of this season, and Mourinho hopes Vestergaard can follow in his former team-mate’s footsteps.

Inter defender Milan Skirniar is Tottenham’s first-choice target, but the club believe it will be difficult to prise him away from the San Siro.

And they are now prepared to step up their interest in Vestergaard, who moved to St Mary’s from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.

Spurs return to Premier League action against Manchester United on Sunday.

