Tottenham transfer news: Moussa Sissoko understands Harry Kane’s desire to depart

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has admitted he understands why Harry Kane is reportedly considering his future at the club.

The England international has been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Kane is said to be keen to move on this summer as he seeks to compete for silverware on a regular basis.

The 27-year-old finished as the Premier League’s top goalscorer and leading assist provider in 2020/21, but Tottenham slumped to a seventh-place finish.

It looked for a while as if Spurs were set to challenge for the title under Jose Mourinho, but by the end of the campaign they were 24 points adrift of top spot.

And despite playing alongside him in north London, Sissoko says he knows why Kane is considering pastures new.

Like all players, [Kane] wants to win titles," Sissoko told Foot Mercato . "A player of his stature deserves to win titles each season.

“Sadly, we have failed to do so each time for various reasons. I think that this must irk him inside.

“He did not officially say that he wanted to leave the club. Harry is one of, today, the best attackers in the world. Each year, he finishes as the top scorer in the Premier League or is among the best goalscorers in the league.

"He executed an exceptional year because he finished as top scorer and top assister in the Premier League.

"I do not know if he will leave or not, but if he ever did leave, I would wish him the best because he deserves to win titles with all that he has done. He is truly an extraordinary player.

"We would like to have him with us for as long as possible, aside from that, it is all between the president, his agent and him. I simply wish him the best.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?