Tottenham transfer news: Spurs among clubs contacted about Christian Eriksen deal

Inter playmaker Christian Eriksen has been offered to Tottenham and various other clubs, according to reports.

Eriksen moved to San Siro from Spurs last January but has struggled to make an impression for Antonio Conte’s side.

The Denmark international has only started four games in Serie A this season and is said to be eyeing another transfer.

Eriksen is keen to play more regularly in the second half of the campaign ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

The former Spurs man hopes to secure a loan exit before the January transfer window closes.

And according to football.london , Eriksen’s agent has reached out to Tottenham and a number of other Premier League clubs about a potential return to English football.

Some people within the club would welcome the 28-year-old back to Spurs, particularly as creativity has been an issue at times this term.

However, Jose Mourinho is not convinced that re-signing Eriksen would be a good piece of business.

Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham has been underwhelming and some fear a repeat should the Dane head back to his former club.

Many Spurs fans would also have issues with Eriksen returning given his public desire to leave Tottenham in his final few months at the club.

And although he has not been overly impressed with the player’s performances to date, Conte says Eriksen could be an option in a deep-lying role for Inter.

“We must get the best out of our squad. It is inevitable to have him [Eriksen] behind Brozo [Marcelo Brozovic] because we do not have this kind of player in the squad who can be a playmaker in front of the defensive line.” the former Chelsea manager said last week.

"We are trying to get the best of Christian in that position, even if he played both as an attacking and an inside midfielder already.

“It is good for the team and myself having the opportunity to use him in different roles in the midfield."

