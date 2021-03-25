Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye bid for Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez

Tottenham are considering signing £27 million-rated Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez as a replacement for Gareth Bale, according to reports.

Sky Sports writes that Spurs have been tracking the progress of the Argentine forward, with Bale set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Wales international said this week that he planned on going back to Spain at the end of the season when his season-long loan ends.

“My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned," he said.

“I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.

"Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid."

Stuttgart have set an asking price of €30m (around £27m) for Gonzalez, who has another three years left to run on his contract with the Bundesliga club.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 15 league games this season, but he isn’t the only target being considered by Spurs.

Lille forward Jonathan Bamba has been scouted by the north London club, and they have also looked at 20-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino, considered one of the top prospects in Brazilian football.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE The 100 greatest-ever club football badges

EURO 2020 France have to be favourites for Euro 2020, despite what the bookies say

QUIZ! Can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?