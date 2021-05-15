Tottenham transfer news: Spurs receive boost to hopes of signing Joachim Andersen

Tottenham’s hopes of signing Joachim Andersen appear to have been boosted, with the Fulham loanee reportedly keen to stay in the Premier League next season.

The centre-back has spent 2020/21 on loan at Fulham from Lyon. With Fulham having had their relegation confirmed with Monday night’s defeat to Burnley, though, Andersen will have to find a new club if he’s to continue his impressive start to life in England’s top flight.

Spurs are said to be among a number of clubs interested and, according to the Evening Standard, Andersen is settled in London and has his sights set on joining a club playing European football.

With three games to go, Champions League qualification is almost impossible for Spurs – currently under the interim charge of Ryan Mason – but they could yet make it into the Europa League.

Tottenham are believed to be targeting upgrades in the centre of defence this summer and are understood to have held an interest in Andersen for some time.

The 24-year-old Denmark international has made 29 Premier League appearances for Fulham, scoring once and also captaining Scott Parker’s side on occasion.

He began his senior career with FC Twente in the Netherlands, before moving on to Sampdoria in 2017 then Lyon two years later.

According to Sky Sports, Lyon value Andersen at £20 million.

