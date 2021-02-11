Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to battle Juventus for Sampdoria's Mikkel Damsgaard

Tottenham are ready to compete with Juventus for the signature of Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard, according to reports.

Damsgaard has caught the eye with his performances in Serie A this season, where he has scored two goals and provided four assists for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

The 20-year-old only joined Sampdoria last summer, completing a £6m move from Nordsjalland.

But according to Tuttosport , the Italian outfit are ready to listen to offers for the Denmark international at the end of the campaign.

Juventus are among the clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, who has started 10 matches in the league this term.

But the Serie A champions could face competition from Tottenham, who are also said to be keen on Damsgaard.

Sampdoria valued the attacker at around £17.5m but his price is expected to rise in the coming years.

Spurs could therefore table an offer for the Dane this summer in an attempt to secure a bargain.

Jose Mourinho has numerous wide forwards in his squad, including Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela and Gareth Bale.

However, the Portuguese might look to bring in fresh blood ahead of his second full season at the helm.

Bale has been a disappointment on his return to Tottenham on loan, while Lamela and Moura face uncertain futures.

Damsgaard tends to be deployed on the left by Sampdoria, but he has also played in a more central role as an attacking midfielder.

Juventus usually win the race to sign talented young players from Serie A, but Tottenham might be able to offer the 20-year-old a better deal.

Mourinho’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday, succumbing to a 5-4 defeat by Everton in a thrilling game at Goodison Park.

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Manchester City on Saturday.

