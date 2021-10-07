Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe in PSG talks as saga takes another twist

Kylian Mbappe is in talks with PSG over a new contract, the forward's mother has confirmed.

The France international was linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes throughout the summer.

Real Madrid had a £171.7m offer for the World Cup winner rejected on transfer deadline day in August.

The Spanish giants are hoping to sign Mbappe on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

They will be free to negotiate with the 22-year-old from January 1, and Madrid were said to be confident of tying up a deal in the coming months.

But the saga has taken another twist of late, with Mbappe's mother stating that her son is currently in talks with PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to keep hold of the forward, who is widely viewed as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

"We're talking with PSG at the moment and everything is going well," Fayza Lamari told Le Parisien.

"I spoke with [PSG sporting director] Leonardo last night, one thing is clear and that Kylian will give his all until the end to win the Champions League.

"Kylian has to be happy. If he's sad then he's capable of telling you, and he often tells us. With Kylian everything can change from one day to the next."

PSG fans should not get excited just yet, though, as Lamari admitted that Mbappe does want to play for Madrid one day.

"I understand that PSG fans are not happy. But Mbappe dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid," she added.

"Four years ago, Real Madrid was more attractive than PSG and [yet] we chose to go to Paris. This summer Kylian had decided on Real Madrid because he wanted to realise his dream. He wanted to be at the beginning of that story.

"If you add Kylian to Real Madrid, plus three or four players in the next four years, the team is not the same. Mbappe wants to be at the centre of a sporting project. He needs constant challenges."

