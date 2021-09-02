Transfer news: Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal want Yves Bissouma in January

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all considering moves for Yves Bissouma in January, according to reports.

The Brighton midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders outside the Premier League's big six.

Many onlookers were surprised that he did not move on in the summer window, but Brighton will have been delighted to retain his services.

However, they may have to deal with renewed interest in the Mali international in a few months' time.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal could try and sign Bissouma in January.

The 25-year-old will be into the final 18 months of his contract at the Amex Stadium by then.

That means Brighton might have to consider any offers that arrive for the former Lille man.

The Seagulls valued Bissouma at £40m in the summer window and did not receive any official bids for him.

That is something of a surprise given how consistently excellent he has been for Albion since his arrival in 2018.

Arsenal have invested heavily in their squad this summer, spending a Premier League-high of £156.8m.

Albert Sambi Lokonga was the sole acquisition in central midfield, although the Gunners did buy Thomas Partey in 2020.

Liverpool had a relatively quiet window, with Ibrahima Konate the only new face at Anfield.

The Reds did not sign a direct replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, but Bissouma is thought to be on their radar for January.

Manchester United arguably had the most urgent need for a player in the Malian's mould.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instead improved his defence with the purchase of Raphael Varane, and his attack with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

United are expected to add a holding midfielder to their squad in the next couple of windows, with Declan Rice another of their targets.

Brighton will be braced for more interest in Bissouma in January, but they can enjoy his presence in the engine room until then.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far