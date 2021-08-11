Transfer news: Premier League clubs could swoop in PSG firesale

PSG are planning a firesale of up to 10 players as they seek to balance the books, according to reports.

The French club completed the signing of Lionel Messi on Tuesday, handing the Argentina international a two-year deal.

Messi was a free agent and PSG were therefore able to avoid paying a transfer fee for the Barcelona legend.

They have also signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gigio Donnarumma on free transfers this summer, while Achraf Hakimi cost around £50m.

All four of the above players will command hefty salaries, while Messi's take-home pay is said to be north of £600,000 per week.

PSG are now looking to raise some funds to ensure they comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play Regulations, according to The Athletic.

The outlet reports that 10 players have been made available for transfer, although PSG are unlikely to actually sell that many.

Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi are among the players PSG will listen to offers for.

Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Sergio Rico, Rafinha, Pablo Sarabia, Layvin Kurzawa are also mentioned, as is West Ham loanee Alphonse Areola.

Icardi and Herrera are said to want to stay at the Parc des Princes and fight for their place in the team.

Icardi's minutes might be limited by the arrival of Messi, although the 34-year-old is unlikely to play every match in Ligue 1.

However, PSG may struggle to sell any of the aforementioned players for the type of fee they envisage receiving.

Clubs across Europe have found it difficult to offload fringe squad members this summer, and potential buyers will know that PSG need to sell.

There are also question marks over the balance of the team. Gueye helped to provide this last season but could now be on his way out to make way for another superstar up front.

It will be fascinating to see how the latest chapter in the PSG project unfolds this season.

