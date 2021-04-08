Transfer news: Premier League clubs on red alert as Jerome Boateng available for free

Premier League clubs are on red alert after Bayern Munich confirmed that Jerome Boateng would depart this summer.

The centre-back is out of contract at the Allianz Arena on June 30 and will not be offered an extension by the German and European champions.

Boateng joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2011 and has since made 355 appearances for the club.

The defender has won eight Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues in Bavaria, but he will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

"Jerome's contract expires in the summer. It will not be extended," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky in Germany . "He will leave - hopefully with titles."

The 32-year-old will no doubt attract interest from several major clubs across Europe.

A host of Premier League sides could attempt to sign Boateng, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all thought to be in the market for a centre-back this summer.

The Germany international would bring vast experience and quality to his new employers, having played at the highest level for a decade.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, who is also out of contract in the summer.

Boateng is two and a half years younger than Ramos, though, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could consider him as a potential partner for Harry Maguire.

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern last summer and could seek to reunite the Spain international with Boateng at Anfield.

Jose Mourinho is also keen to bolster his backline in the summer, although Spurs could struggle to meet Boateng’s wage demands.

The 32-year-old came on as a substitute as Bayern lost 3-2 to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

He will expect to start the return leg at the Parc des Princes next week, as Hansi Flick’s side seek to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Bruno Fernandes exclusive: “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

EUROPE You never know with Liverpool: can the Reds win the Champions League?

QUIZ! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Easter weekend quiz?