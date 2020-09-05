Tristan Abrahams double dumps Swansea out of Carabao Cup

Newport produced another big knock-out shock as they claimed a 2-0 win over Swansea to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Mike Flynn’s League Two Newport have beaten Leicester, Leeds and Middlesbrough, drawn with Tottenham, and faced Manchester City in the last two seasons.

The Exiles repeated those heroics in an all-Welsh derby clash with Swansea thanks to two first-half goals from striker Tristan Abrahams.

Newport fully deserved their win against Championship side Swansea who were poor from start to finish.

Swansea handed a full debut to Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White, but they were soon behind.

Steve Cooper’s visitors were too passive in defence and when Ryan Haynes headed across goal Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman appealed for offside.

It was not given and Abrahams tapped in.

Swansea had started poorly before the goal and they did not improve even after falling behind despite Jamal Lowe firing wide.

Haynes nearly made it 2-0 to Newport when he cut inside on his weaker right foot and forced Woodman into a save.

Abrahams – who was left unmarked – also failed to connect cleanly with a header from Lewis Collins’ cross in what was a glorious opportunity for the Newport striker.

He soon made amends as the he chased a long ball and when Woodman came to clear he could only boot the ball into Abrahams who gobbled up the rebound and slotted into an empty net.

Wayne Routledge had Swansea’s first shot on target at the start of the second half after being played in by a lovely pass from Ayew. Gibbs-White also dragged wide.

At the other end Newport’s Scott Twine tried an audacious 30-yard shot which had Woodman scrambling across his goal in panic and Abrahams also called Woodman into action again.

Newport were the better team with captain Matty Dolan outstanding in an unusual position at the heart of his team’s defence, but Routledge did have a goal ruled out for offside.

Swansea made a triple substitution in search of a comeback and captain Matt Grimes hit a post, but there was never any danger of Newport throwing victory away.