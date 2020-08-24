Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players' former clubs?

Six minutes on the clock, 33 clubs to guess.

When Bayern Munich last won the Champions League, Alphonso Davies was just 12 years old.

That's not so much an inditement of Bayern Munich for leaving it so long - so much as a compliment to how the Canadian left-back has risen to being such a great player at such a young age. And he's not alone.

This Bayern side are indisputably the best in Europe. Just look at the squad depth - who can afford to leave Philippe Coutinho on the bench? It's arguable too that young Alphonso is keeping two of the top five left-backs on Earth out of their favoured position, in David Alaba and Lucas Hernandez.

Some of these Bayern players have been around Europe - some at top European sides, some at smaller clubs. Can you remember who Die Roten picked their Champions League-winning stars from?

