Ansu Fati News and Features
Date of birth: October 31, 2002
Instagram: @ansufati
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Academy
Burst onto the scene in 2019, becoming Barcelona's youngest goalscorer when he netted against Osasuna at the age of 16 years and 304 days. Went on to become the youngest Champions League scorer of all-time with a strike against Inter Milan and was rewarded with a new contract – which included a £155million buyout clause. Born in Guinea-Bissau, he was granted Spanish citizenship in September 2019.
