How to watch for free Arsenal v MLS All-Stars live stream
While preseason is usually a good excuse not to watch football quite so closely and give your friends, family and loved ones back the remote, things are a little different if you're a Gunner right now. The club have just shattered their transfer record for Declan Rice and following on from last season's second-place finish behind Manchester City, they mean business this summer.
A tie against the MLS All-Stars is the first opportunity to see the £105 million man in action. Mikel Arteta has picked a strong squad for the trip stateside and this is a chance for fans to get a glimpse of the new signings – Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are there, too – ahead of the new season.
With Arsenal owned by US-based Kroenke Sports Entertainment, this isn't just a meaningless 90 minutes – it's a big deal financially for the club.
Kick-off and channel
How to watch Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars
Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars will kick-off at 1:30am GMT, on Thursday July 20.
The game is available to watch on Apple TV+, with an MLS Season Pass. Month-long trials are available for the Season Pass – meaning that you can see this one for free.
You can watch online at tv.apple.com.
Team news
Will Lionel Messi be playing for the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal?
No, unfortunately not. Inter Miami's new signing is set to miss the game, as confirmed by Major League Soccer themselves.
Given that he's had a full season at PSG and won a World Cup with Argentina, giving him an extended break seems fair, right?
Will Declan Rice be making his debut for Arsenal against MLS All-Stars?
Yes, it seems likely. Rice has been named as part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad for the trip to the United States and it would be very surprising if he didn't start against the All-Stars.
