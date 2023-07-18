How to watch for free Arsenal v MLS All-Stars live stream

How to watch: Arsenal v MLS All-Stars live stream and match preview, Thursday July 20, 1:30 GMT

Arsenal v MLS All-Stars live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal v MLS All-Stars live stream? We've got you covered.

While preseason is usually a good excuse not to watch football quite so closely and give your friends, family and loved ones back the remote, things are a little different if you're a Gunner right now. The club have just shattered their transfer record for Declan Rice and following on from last season's second-place finish behind Manchester City, they mean business this summer.

A tie against the MLS All-Stars is the first opportunity to see the £105 million man in action. Mikel Arteta has picked a strong squad for the trip stateside and this is a chance for fans to get a glimpse of the new signings – Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are there, too – ahead of the new season.

With Arsenal owned by US-based Kroenke Sports Entertainment, this isn't just a meaningless 90 minutes – it's a big deal financially for the club.

Kick-off and channel

How to watch Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars

Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars will kick-off at 1:30am GMT, on Thursday July 20.

The game is available to watch on Apple TV+, with an MLS Season Pass. Month-long trials are available for the Season Pass – meaning that you can see this one for free.

You can watch online at tv.apple.com.

Team news

Will Lionel Messi be playing for the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal? No, unfortunately not. Inter Miami's new signing is set to miss the game, as confirmed by Major League Soccer themselves. Given that he's had a full season at PSG and won a World Cup with Argentina, giving him an extended break seems fair, right?