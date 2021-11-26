Black Friday Chelsea deal: Save £15 on the Nike away shirt
Black Friday Chelsea deals are everywhere today - you're going to want to save big on the yellow shirt, too
Black Friday Chelsea deals are worth checking out right now - especially if you're looking for a gift for the Blue in your life.
Now, you can save £15 on the brand-new away shirt that Chelsea are wearing this season. It's now just £55.95 from ASOS.
This shirt has gone down particularly well with fans; yellow is always a popular choice for the west Londoners' change strip and a recent 3-0 win away at Leicester has certainly helped make this one popular.
With a rounded collar and horizontal pinstripes down this one, the Chelsea away shirt for this season is a classy look for the European champions.
It's set for plenty more outings across the season, too.
Buy the Chelsea away shirt now!
