South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit: The best shirt in Qatar or a crayon-infused mess?
The South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit is like nothing we've ever seen from the Red Devils before
The South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit has been unveiled and it's sure to be one of the most popular at the tournament.
2022 marks 20 years since the Far Eastern nation hosted the World Cup – and they've come a long way, with some of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League these days and a back-catalogue of some lovely shirts. This one will a surefire addition to the best in Korea's history.
Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the Red Devils has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.
FFT's verdict
The South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit could be a future classic
South Korea have had white away kits consistently since 1998, when their last blue change strip was released. 20 years ago in their home World Cup, they dazzled in a white/red top that was the exact reverse of their first-choice colours – and since then, Nike have gone a little more daring every time.
Their last away shirt was a much-beloved black/white tiger-stripe effort and this is in a similar vein: it's black, with jagged stripes all over in various colours. It's just as loud, just as fun and actually, it might have even topped that classic.
It's going to be a favourite with many. Nike are great at introducing big, bold designs like these and once you've caught a gander of Son Heung-min strutting his stuff in this, you're going to fall for it.
Just as on the home, there's a Korean icon on the back of the neck, while the shirt itself follows the recent Nike template. Black is used as the secondary colour to keep things cohesive.
"The away kit highlights Taegeuk, the symbol found on the Korean flag that represents national pride and balance between heaven (blue) and earth (red)," according to Nike.
The only criticism? It's a bit… crayon. We love it. Others may not.
You'll be able to buy this one from Nike football – the rest of the World Cup kits are on there, too.
Buy the shirt
Nike South Korea 2022 World Cup away shirt
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Nike South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit?
The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Nike have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.
"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.