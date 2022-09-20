South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit: The best shirt in Qatar or a crayon-infused mess?

The South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit has been unveiled and it's sure to be one of the most popular at the tournament.

2022 marks 20 years since the Far Eastern nation hosted the World Cup – and they've come a long way, with some of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League these days and a back-catalogue of some lovely shirts. This one will a surefire addition to the best in Korea's history.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the Red Devils has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

The South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit could be a future classic

South Korea have had white away kits consistently since 1998, when their last blue change strip was released. 20 years ago in their home World Cup, they dazzled in a white/red top that was the exact reverse of their first-choice colours – and since then, Nike have gone a little more daring every time.

Their last away shirt was a much-beloved black/white tiger-stripe effort and this is in a similar vein: it's black, with jagged stripes all over in various colours. It's just as loud, just as fun and actually, it might have even topped that classic.

It's going to be a favourite with many. Nike are great at introducing big, bold designs like these and once you've caught a gander of Son Heung-min strutting his stuff in this, you're going to fall for it.

The South Korea 2022 World Cup home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

Just as on the home, there's a Korean icon on the back of the neck, while the shirt itself follows the recent Nike template. Black is used as the secondary colour to keep things cohesive.

"The away kit highlights Taegeuk, the symbol found on the Korean flag that represents national pride and balance between heaven (blue) and earth (red)," according to Nike.

The South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit (Image credit: Nike)

The only criticism? It's a bit… crayon. We love it. Others may not.

The Nike South Korea World Cup 2022 away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

