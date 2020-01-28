Christian Eriksen News and Features
Date of birth: February 14, 1992
Instagram: @chriseriksen8
Club(s): Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan
Country: Denmark
Signing fee: £16.9million
Was one of Tottenham's standout players during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge and a key figure in the club's run to the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. A three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, where he started his professional career, he left Spurs to join Inter Milan in January 2020 with his contract approaching its end. The Denmark international was the youngest player to feature at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen confirms Manchester United talks but says he was never going to move to Old Trafford
By Greg Lea
Christian Eriksen felt like ‘the black sheep’ in final days at Tottenham
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dele Alli forgives Raheem Sterling for reckless tackle
By FourFourTwo Staff
Eriksen, Young and Moses all involved as Inter beat Udinese
By FourFourTwo Staff
Eriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switch
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz! Can you name every club Christian Eriksen scored against in the Premier League for Tottenham?
Posted
Football quiz The Great Dane leaves North London with 51 Premier League goals - but who were they against?
Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan for £17m
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan
By FourFourTwo Staff
