Christian Eriksen News and Features

Date of birth: February 14, 1992

Instagram: @chriseriksen8

Club(s): Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan

Country: Denmark

Signing fee: £16.9million

Was one of Tottenham's standout players during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge and a key figure in the club's run to the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. A three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, where he started his professional career, he left Spurs to join Inter Milan in January 2020 with his contract approaching its end. The Denmark international was the youngest player to feature at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.