Christian Eriksen has been without a club since he left Manchester United in June
Former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been spotted training with a potential new club.
Eriksen, 33, left Old Trafford in the summer after a three-year stint with the Red Devils that saw him win both the Carabao Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024.
Having enjoyed previous spells with Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford too, the Denmark international is still, however, on the hunt for a new club.
Christian Eriksen spotted training with surprise club after Manchester United exit
Having made just over 100 appearances for Manchester United, Eriksen never really made an impact under new boss Ruben Amorim, but did feature heavily for former manager Erik ten Hag.
Speaking about his future back in June, Eriksen told TV2 Sport that he is still considering his options, with Wrexham having made an audacious offer to sign him.
"My focus will be to play international matches and then have a good summer holiday. It's been a great place for me and my family, and we've been there for many years.
"When I moved from Tottenham to Inter, it wasn't the plan for me to go back to England. I've been there for three and a half years again since then, so you can never say never, but the priority is for me to leave."
As relayed by MEN Sport, Eriksen has been spotted training with Malmo FF in Sweden, in a video shot by Swedish journalist Johan Dolck Wall.
In FourFourTwo's view, the former Spurs man would be a decent pick-up at 33, but has seemingly lost a yard of pace and a bit of physicality; however, his technical abilities are still there for all to see.
