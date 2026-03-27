How to get last-minute World Cup tickets as FIFA reveal new 'first-come, first-served' policy

The World Cup is less than three months away

The 2026 World Cup is getting closer and we will soon know the identities of all 48 teams who will compete at the finals this summer.

This week's UEFA and inter-continental play-offs will decide the final six countries to qualify for the tournament, joining co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico and 39 other sides.

Fans across the globe have already booked their place at the World Cup and will be counting down the days to June 11, when the opening game between Mexico and South Africa kicks off the greatest show on earth.

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How to get last-minute World Cup tickets

England fans will be out in force in North America (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's tournament is expected to surpass the competition's overall attendance record of 3.5 million, set at the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

That is perhaps unsurprising, as it is the first edition with 48 teams - up from 32 - so there will be more games than ever before.

The World Cup draw took place in December (Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

But that also means there are more tickets available and FIFA has announced that a fourth and final phase of ticket sales will open on Wednesday, April 1, at 4pm UK time.

Tickets will be available to buy from FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, with the sales window set to remain open until the end of the tournament.

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Fans will be able to select specific seats through the seat map option, or use the "Book the best seat" feature.

Meanwhile, supporters who have bought tickets in previous sales phases will be able to see the seats they have been allocated via their FIFA account.

FIFA will also reopen the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace on Thursday, April 2, allowing fans who can no longer attend specific matches to sell their tickets to fellow supporters.

Scotland fans are expected to follow their team in big numbers (Image credit: Getty Images)

England and Scotland have already booked their places at the finals, with the Tartan Army looking forward to a first World Cup in 28 years.

While fans will flock to North America in their droves, many supporters have complained about the high cost of tickets at the tournament.

Tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 start at $4,185 each (just over £3,100) - seven times the cost of the cheapest tickets for the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.