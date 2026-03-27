Why 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the hottest ever - and how El Niño could complicate things further

Last year's Club World Cup was beset with heat-related issues

As if there wasn't enough concern about potentially scorching temperatures at this summer's World Cup, things might just get...a bit more complicated.

Last summer's Club World Cup made clear the difficulties of playing football at some of the hottest times of day in some of the United States' toastier, sweatier climates.

It went far beyond adding in extra drinks breaks: substitutes had to stay inside in their air-conditioned dressing rooms at some games, while others were delayed due to extreme weather.

Article continues below

Possible El Niño effect at 2026 World Cup doesn't mean what you might think

It's America, of COURSE the drinks breaks are sponsored (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA has tried to mitigate against some of that with their kick-off times at this summer's World Cup.

Their lunchtime and mid-afternoon kick-offs are generally reserved for cities where the temperature is less likely to be an issue - like Seattle or Toronto - or where the stadia are fully indoor and climate-controlled, like Houston, Dallas and Atlanta.

Some grounds, like Dallas' AT&T Stadium, are fully air conditioned. (Yes we know it's actually in Arlington) (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there could yet be an additional complication in the former of El Niño.

No, Fernando Torres is not making a stunning return to the Spain squad (ha ha ha ha ha we're funny).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

El Niño, for the uninitiated, is a weather pattern that emerges around the Pacific every two to seven years, developing throughout the spring and lasting until the following spring.

While El Niño raises the global temperature overall much of that effect is generated in the southern hemisphere. When it comes to North America, El Niño usually has the effect of making the southern US states cooler but much wetter and more humid...but makes the northern states and parts of Canada hotter.

The reason we mention it is that some forecasts believe that if El Niño hits this year (roughly a 30% chance), it will start a bit later than usual.