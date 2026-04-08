New York's Penn Station closure, 27-mile train journeys and 450% price hikes: World Cup travel chaos and cost continues
The 2026 World Cup is only two months away but fans are already bracing themselves for travel chaos and cost
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It is only two months until fans from across the globe flock to North America for the 2026 World Cup.
This edition of the tournament is the biggest yet, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations, with the games taking place across the USA, Canada and Mexico.
But that also presents logistical challenges and many supporters are bracing themselves for transport issues as they navigate their way across North America at the World Cup this summer.
Travel chaos in north-east USA set to hit fans hard
FIFA has already come under fire for the soaring cost of World Cup tickets, with some seats for the final costing more than £8,000 and England and Scotland fans facing paying vastly inflated prices through world football's governing body's official resale platform.
And the cost of attending games is not the only eye-watering price hike that will hit supporters in the pocket.
England and Scotland fans travelling to World Cup group-stage matches in Boston have been told they will have to pay more than four-and-a-half times the price of a normal train ticket.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced round-trip tickets from central Boston (South Station) to the Gillette Stadium at Foxborough will cost $80 (£60) during the tournament, up from the usual price of $17.50 (£13).