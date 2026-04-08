New York's Penn Station closure, 27-mile train journeys and 450% price hikes: World Cup travel chaos and cost continues

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The 2026 World Cup is only two months away but fans are already bracing themselves for travel chaos and cost

The World Cup trophy on display in Washington DC ahead of the draw
The World Cup is coming to North America this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is only two months until fans from across the globe flock to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

This edition of the tournament is the biggest yet, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations, with the games taking place across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Travel chaos in north-east USA set to hit fans hard

Fans of Scotland show their support prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (

Scotland fans will be hit hard by the price hikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA has already come under fire for the soaring cost of World Cup tickets, with some seats for the final costing more than £8,000 and England and Scotland fans facing paying vastly inflated prices through world football's governing body's official resale platform.

And the cost of attending games is not the only eye-watering price hike that will hit supporters in the pocket.

England

England fans are expected to follow the Three Lions in impressive numbers again this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

England and Scotland fans travelling to World Cup group-stage matches in Boston have been told they will have to pay more than four-and-a-half times the price of a normal train ticket.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced round-trip tickets from central Boston (South Station) to the Gillette Stadium at Foxborough will cost $80 (£60) during the tournament, up from the usual price of $17.50 (£13).