Can I watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the UK? Live streams, preview, kick-off time

Chelsea forward Tyrique George impressed off the bench against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in a Saturday 3pm kick-off in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the information here on TV channels and live streams globally.

Chelsea vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea safely saw off an initial scare to beat League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, despite going 1-0 down to the Imps.

But two quickfire goals from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte ensured the Blues' progression, something which will please Enzo Maresca heading into Saturday's clash with Brighton.

The Seagulls were comprehensive winners over Barnsley at Oakwell in their respective midweek cup tie, with Diego Gomez scoring four times in a 6-0 rout.

Further strikes from Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari mean Fabian Huerzler's side will be full of confidence as they head to the capital.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the UK?

Chelsea vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Chelsea vs Brighton.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Chelsea tasted defeat for the first time in the Premier League at Old Trafford last weekend, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez sent off inside the first ten minutes.

Despite Manchester United also being reduced to ten men, with Casemiro sent off, Maresca's men couldn't claw back their deficit at a rain-soaked Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer was also hauled off during the first half in what looked like another injury concern, with the England international rumoured to be sidelined with a groin problem.

Buononatte could have put himself in the picture with a solid display against Lincoln, with Alejandro Garnacho failing to impress at Sincil Bank, admittedly.

As for Brighton, the south-coast outfit were pegged back by Tottenham, despite leading 2-0 last weekend.

Sitting 14th in the table, the Seagulls still have only one win so far this season in the Premier League and face a tricky test this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Carlos Baleba looks to be a different player, given summer links with Manchester United, and manager Heurzeler has been forced to address his midfielders' poor form.

"For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep down,” Hurzeler told reporters.

“That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him.

“But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him.

“I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not. But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility."

Chelsea vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

Chelsea appear a different beast on home soil and we wouldn't be surprised to see the Blues record yet another victory. Brighton haven't won at Stamford Bridge since 2023 and it's a record we can't see ending this weekend.