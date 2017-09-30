The Premier League's 100 best foreigners... EVER

The Korean’s arrival in 2005 helped the Premier League become a sensation back home – Alex Ferguson even had to deny he’d been signed to boost Manchester United’s shirt sales in Asia. True enough, Park’s near-infinite reservoir of attacking running, defensive diligence and tactical intelligence made him a fans’ favourite at Old Trafford.

He was a manager’s favourite, too: in a squad packed with talent, it was Park who started the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, after Ferguson admitted that leaving him out of the 2008 showpiece was the hardest decision he’d ever made.