Which Premier League teams get into Europe if Nottingham Forest win the Europa League?

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Nottingham Forest take a narrow lead into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Aston Villa

Chris Wood celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest
Chris Wood gave Nottingham Forest a narrow first-leg lead against Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are potentially two matches away from a first European trophy since the days of Brian Clough.

Vitor Pereira's side take a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Aston Villa on Thursday, leaving them tantalisingly close to a place in the final in Istanbul on May 20.