Which Premier League teams get into Europe if Nottingham Forest win the Europa League?
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By James Roberts published
Nottingham Forest take a narrow lead into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Aston Villa
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Nottingham Forest are potentially two matches away from a first European trophy since the days of Brian Clough.
Vitor Pereira's side take a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Aston Villa on Thursday, leaving them tantalisingly close to a place in the final in Istanbul on May 20.
Forest famously won back-to-back European Cups under legendary manager Clough in 1979 and 1980, and the club's class of 2026 are channeling the spirit of their iconic predecessors nearly half a century later.