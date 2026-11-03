How to watch Manchester United vs Roma for FREE: Live streams and TV channels ahead of huge Champions League clash for Michael Carrick

Watch Manchester United vs Roma for free in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase, as under-pressure Red Devils manager Michael Carrick chases a much-needed victory. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It is surely now or never for Carrick, who appears set to remain in charge for this game and Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa despite a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Free-scoring Roma are no pushovers, though, with the Italians finding the net 16 times in their past four fixtures and still unbeaten in Serie A this season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Roma in this crunch Champions League clash online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Roma for free?

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Roma on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-day free trial for new customers, allowing them to stream the game at no cost.

Abroad? Get NordVPN to access your free Manchester United vs Roma stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester United vs Roma from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester United vs Roma. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

📺 Stream Manchester United vs Roma from anywhere

How to watch Manchester United vs Roma in the UK

As mentioned above, Manchester United vs Roma is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT.

Not in the UK? Watch Manchester United vs Roma on Prime Video with NordVPN.

Watch Manchester United vs Roma on Amazon Prime Video Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – or you can buy an annual subscription for £95. They will show one Champions League every gameweek.

How to watch Manchester United vs Roma in the US

Paramount+ is the place for US viewers to watch Manchester United vs Roma, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Outside of the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with NordVPN.

Watch Manchester United vs Roma on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of the UCL, Europa League and Conference League in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while the Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Manchester United vs Roma in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Roma live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia right now? You can still access your usual Stan Sport stream via NordVPN.

Watch Manchester United vs Roma on Stan Sport Stan Sport costs just AU$29.99 per month. That gives you access to every single UCL and Premier League match, including this gameweek four fixture between Manchester United and Roma.

Manchester United vs Roma: Preview

If Michael Carrick is to remain Manchester United manager beyond the next few days, this Champions League clash with Roma will surely have to be the point his fortunes changed.

Reports suggest that the 45-year-old's position will be reviewed during the international break, which gives him two games - tonight's visit of the Italian club and Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Aston Villa - to turn around the Red Devils' shocking form.

United fell to 17th in the Premier League following their 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday and they are in a similarly lowly position in the Champions League, with three points from their opening three games leaving them in the bottom half of the 36-team table.

A third defeat in four matches would leave them at risk of missing out on qualification for the knockout phase and they will again be without Luke Shaw, while Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt. However, Amad Diallo is expected to be available despite hobbling off against Chelsea.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

Roma are Serie A's great entertainers and will be dangerous opponents for United, having scored 28 goals in their first 10 league games.

The Giallorossi have found the net at least three times in five of the past six matches and thrashed Udinese 5-2 on Saturday, with former Aston Villa striker Donyell Malen taking his tally for the campaign to 11 in all competitions.

Their past two Champions League games have been similarly thrilling: after a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in gameweek one, Roma lost 4-3 at home to Real Madrid - having led 3-1 with eight minutes left - before cruising to a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava.

Roma have lost on each of their four previous visits to Old Trafford but will be confident of changing that record here. However, they will be without several players including attackers Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 2-2 Roma

United need a victory but the Italians have the attacking quality to hurt them.