How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Live streams, TV details as Eberechi Eze faces old club in London derby

The Eagles fly to north London as Eberiche Eze faces his former club – here's how to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 26 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Combine the third-highest goalscoring record in the Premier League with its best defence and the chances are you'll be on to something.

Mikel Arteta must be thrilled with the season so far. Arsenal have conceded just three times on the way to winning six of their eight fixtures. They're three points clear at the top and doing beautifully in the Champions League to boot.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Palace wherever you are in the world.

Is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League. It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the US

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be available to stream live in the United States through Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Out of the country when Arsenal vs Palace is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to unblocking global Netflix libraries, and is capable of getting access to almost every other streaming site in the world" – Tom's Guide's NordVPN review.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Palace are in very decent shape themselves but a shock home defeat by AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday was a third match without a win after three consecutive victories.

A late Premier League defeat at Everton and last week's spectacular 3-3 draw with Bournemouth won't be ringing too many alarm bells at Selhurst Park and Oliver Glasner will be plotting a Sunday shock of his own.

With Palace starting the weekend with the top three within reach, Arteta's team will need to have their wits about them. Luckily for the Gunners, their record against Sunday's opposition defies logic.

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

This is Palace's 14th season in the Premier League since the turn of the century. In their 26 previous league matches, they've beaten Arsenal three times.

The most recent was in April 2022 and the lone away win was three years earlier when Roy Hodgson got the better of Unai Emery, paving the way for Glasner to repeatedly do the same.

Arsenal won 5-1 at Selhurst last season but Palace picked up a point away from home thanks to goals from Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Eze will be expecting to line up on the other side on Sunday. After five years as an Eagle, the England international moved to boyhood club Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal and Palace trousered a cool £60 million plus add-ons while he turned his attentions to the quest for more silverware.

Eze is off the mark in the Carabao Cup but is yet to score for his new club in the Premier League. Palace fans might have preferred it if he had.

Mateta, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick in the previous league match. Of his 43 Premier League goals, three were against Arsenal.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace

The Gunners' defensive robustness will be tested to its limit but if they can keep Palace at bay, we'd back them to score.