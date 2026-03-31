How to watch Australia vs Curacao: Free stream for International Friendly

Watch Australia vs Curacao in an international friendly today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

It's the former New Holland against the autonomous Dutch Caribbean island nation of Curacao in Melbourne this week and both teams know their World Cup spots are assured.

As their regional rivals have been engaged in the concluding inter-confederation play-offs for World Cup 2026, Australia and Curacao are preparing for the real thing and meet at AAMI Park in the state of Victoria.

The Socceroos beat Cameroon in their previous friendly, while Curacao were defeated 2-0 by China in Sydney.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Australia vs Curacao online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Australia vs Curacao for FREE in the UK & US

In many places around the world, Australia vs Curacao will be available to stream live and for free on FIFA's official FIFA+ app. This includes countries such as the United Kingdom, United States and Ireland.

You don't even need an account. Just click the above link and stream the game.

Watch Australia vs Curacao free on FIFA+ Australia vs Curacao will be broadcast completely free on FIFA+ in the UK, US and many other countries. You can also watch it via the DAZN app which carries FIFA+'s content.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Australia vs Curacao from anywhere

Out of the country when Australia vs Curacao is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Can I watch Australia vs Curacao in Australia?

In Australia, the match between the Socceroos and Curacao will be broadcast completely free on 10Play.

Specifically, you will be looking for the 10Drama channel.

See also ► All the build-up to World Cup 2026 from FourFourTwo