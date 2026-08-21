How to watch Ligue 1 2026/27: TV Guide, Live Streams, Fixtures & Key Dates

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the stars of Ligue 1

Ligue 1 returns for the 2026/27 season with a familiar question: can anyone stop Paris Saint-Germain? The back-to-back Champions League winners claimed a fifth successive French top flight crown last term after seeing off Lens' surprise title bid, so who will be the main challenger this term? FourFourTwo has all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

Ligue 1 2026/27 broadcasters ► UK: Ligue 1+

► US: beIN SPORTS

► Free Games: CazéTV on YouTube (Brazil)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

PSG will be odds-on favourites to lift their sixth title in a row - which would move them within one of Lyon's national record of seven - but that isn't solely down to the brilliance of Luis Enrique's young side. French football is not in a great place financially, so it is hard to see if anyone can live with the Parisians over the course of a full campaign.

However, there are plenty of interesting sub-plots. Dino Toppmoller comes in at Lens after Pierre Sage left for Crystal Palace, while Davide Ancelotti - son of Carlo - takes charge at Lille, who finished third last term. Elsewhere, Bruno Genesio has been appointed by Marseille after former Newcastle United defender Habib Beye was sacked after just five months, and ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is back in France with the ambitious Paris FC. Meanwhile, Le Mans return to Ligue 1 after 16 years away, backed by some famous co-owners including Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, tennis legend Novak Djokovic and former Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa.

In this guide, we'll show you how to watch Ligue 1 live streams in the UK, US, and around the world, and how you can use a VPN to tune in while you're abroad.

Can you watch Ligue 1 for free?

CazéTV on YouTube in Brazil will continue to show selected Ligue 1 games for free this season.

Outside of Brazil? You need a VPN to unlock your stream — find out more below.

How to watch Ligue 1 from anywhere

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Ligue 1 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Ligue 1 live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

NordVPN is the best, so say our good friends across the office at TechRadar.

How to watch Ligue 1 in the UK

French football fans in the UK can watch Ligue 1 this season on Ligue 1+, the division's direct-to-consumer in-house channel.

Every game of the 2026/27 campaign will be available live or on demand, with added content such as highlights packages and episodes dedicated to iconic former players, season reviews and the best of Ligue 2 - all for £9.99 per month.

You can also watch select games via Prime Video's pay-per-view feature for Ligue 1. Each game available on the platform will cost £2.49, making it the perfect package for someone looking to catch the odd game.

How to watch Ligue 1 in the US

In the US, beIN SPORTS is the home of Ligue 1, with games live on beIN SPORTS channels and streaming service beIN SPORTS Connect.

A subscription costs just $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Can I watch Ligue 1 in Australia?

Unfortunately, there is currently no official broadcaster in place to show Ligue 1 matches in Australia, after beIN SPORTS ended their agreement.

The good news is that fans Down Under can still access their Ligue 1 streams via NordVPN.

Other Ligue 1 live streams around the world

With PSG arguably the best club side on the planet right now, it is no surprise that Ligue 1 attracts viewers from across the world. You can watch Ligue 1 live streams in dozens of countries - here are a few providers in select locations:

Click to find out more 👇 Africa BeIN SPORTS is Ligue 1's official broadcast partner in MENA countries (Middle East and North Africa), while SuperSport and Canal+ Afrique share the rights in Sub-Saharan Africa. Canada beIN SPORTS has the rights to Ligue 1 live streams in Canada. Hong Kong Viewers in Hong Kong can also watch Ligue 1 on beIN SPORTS. New Zealand As with Australia, there is currently no official broadcaster for Ligue 1 in New Zealand. South Africa Ligue 1 fans in South Africa can watch all the action via subscription service SuperSport and Canal+ Afrique.

The 2026/27 Ligue 1 season starts on Friday, August 21, with Marseille hosting Strasbourg on opening night.

The campaign ends on the weekend of Saturday, May 29, 2027.

The Ligue 1 fixtures on the opening weekend of the season are as follows: (all times BST)

Friday, August 21: Marseille vs Strasbourg (7.45pm)

Saturday, August 22: Lens vs Auxerre (4.15pm)

Saturday, August 22: Troyes vs Paris FC (7.45pm)

Saturday, August 22: Le Mans vs Brest (7.45pm)

Saturday, August 22: Nice vs Lorient (7.45pm)

Saturday, August 22: Toulouse vs Lyon (7.45pm)

Sunday, August 23: Angers vs Lille (2pm)

Sunday, August 23: Le Havre vs Monaco (4.15pm)

Sunday, August 23: PSG vs Rennes (7.45pm)