Watch England vs Uruguay in a marquee Wembley friendly today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

England vs Uruguay: key information • Date: Friday, 27 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London • FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK) • TV and streaming: ITV (UK), Fox Sports (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

England and Uruguay don't have to worry about World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs this month. Both former World Cup winners have long since qualified for the finals tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They meet in a friendly at Wembley Stadium, itself a World Cup final venue once upon a time, as Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa gear up for the main event in June.

Tuchel's epic squad selection suggests that tonight's friendly and Tuesday's test against Japan could might look a little like a fact-finding mission.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs Uruguay online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Uruguay for FREE in the UK

England vs Uruguay will be shown live in the UK on ITV1.

If you'd prefer to stream it, you can! It will be available on ITVX and all you need is a login. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

England vs Uruguay free live stream Online viewers will find the game on ITVX and simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch England vs Uruguay from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.