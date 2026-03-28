How to watch Mexico vs Portugal: Free streams and TV details as World Cup 2026 co-hosts ramp up their preparations

Watch Mexico vs Portugal in an intriguing international friendly today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

While there are some crucial World Cup qualification play-offs being played in Mexico in this international window, Mexico themselves are simply getting ready to show the world what they can do on football's biggest stage.

CONCACAF qualifying inevitably lost some of its edge without El Tri, the United States and Canada, but Mexico have been keeping themselves busy.

The World Cup 2026 co-hosts will play three friendlies in the coming days, first against Portugal at Azteca and then against Belgium and Serbia.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Mexico vs Portugal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Mexico vs Portugal for FREE

Mexico vs Portugal will be available to view for free on Globoplay (Brazil) and RTP Play (Portugal).

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the US right now – more on that below.

Watch Mexico vs Portugal from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Is Mexico vs Portugal on TV in the UK?

Mexico vs Portugal will not be broadcast in the UK with no official broadcaster picking it up.

Visiting the UK? NordVPN can unlock your stream of Mexico vs Portugal from anywhere in the world.

Is Mexico vs Portugal on TV in the US?

US-based football fans can watch Mexico vs Portugal on Fox One or ViX (Spanish commentary).

Fox One requires a monthly subscription with prices starting at $19.99/month. ViX is only $5.99 for a full subscription, but commentary comes in Spanish.

See also ► All the build-up to World Cup 2026 from FourFourTwo

Mexico vs Portugal: Preview

Javier Aguirre's Mexico lost their last friendly of 2025 against Paraguay but have already won three on the s